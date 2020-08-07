Villar went 3-for-5 with a home run, an additional RBI and a stolen base in Thursday's win over the Orioles.
Villar smacked his first homer of the season in the bottom of the first, and he later plated another run with a single in the fourth, scoring Magneuris Sierra. This was Villar's first multi-hit performance of the season, although he also extended his hitting streak to five contests, going 7-for-18 (.389) with a homer, two RBI, four runs scored, two walks and two stolen bases in that stretch.
