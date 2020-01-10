Play

Marlins' Jonathan Villar: Gets north of $8 million

Villar agreed to a one-year, $8.2 million deal with the Marlins, avoiding arbitration, Jon Heyman of MLB Network reports.

The Marlins were willing to do what the Orioles were not: reward Villar for his big 2019 season. He gets a healthy raise from the $4.83 million he was awarded last offseason. Villar will head to the open market after this year.

