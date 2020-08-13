Villar went 2-for-4 with a walk, an RBI and a stolen base in Wednesday's extra-inning win over the Blue Jays.

The 29-year-old has settled into a groove after the Marlins' chaotic start to the season, hitting .270 (10-for-37) so far in August. Villar has also begun to make an impact on the basepaths, with all three of his steals on the season coming in the last seven games.