Villar wasn't in the lineup for Thursday's intrasquad matchup as he deals with minor back spasms, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.

The issue doesn't sound overly serious, but the team elected to use caution by giving Villar a day off Thursday. The 29-year-old reportedly felt better as the intrasquad game approached, but he'll still be held out to avoid risk. Since both Villar and the Marlins didn't sound too concerned, it wouldn't be surprising to see him return to action in the coming days.