Villar and the rest of his Marlins teammates won't take the field until at least Monday due to the team's coronavirus outbreak, Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports.
The Marlins' schedule has been paused with as many as 19 team employees, the majority of whom appear to be players, testing positive for COVID-19. The team's next scheduled game is due to take place against the Phillies next Tuesday.
More News
-
Marlins' Jonathan Villar: Back in action Friday•
-
Marlins' Jonathan Villar: Held out with back spasms•
-
Marlins' Jonathan Villar: Defensive role being reconsidered•
-
Marlins' Jonathan Villar: Set for leadoff duties•
-
Marlins' Jonathan Villar: Conversion to CF begins•
-
Marlins' Jonathan Villar: Will be Opening Day center fielder•