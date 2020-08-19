Villar is not in Wednesday's lineup against the Mets, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.
This will be Villar's first day off of the season. Magneuris Sierra replaces him atop the lineup while Logan Forsythe gets the start at second base.
