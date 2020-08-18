Villar went 2-for-5 with a walk, a solo home run and a second run scored in Monday's 11-4 loss to the Mets.
The fifth-inning shot off Jeurys Familia was Villar's second homer of the year. The veteran infielder is only hitting .242 through 16 games, but he's otherwise providing solid fantasy value with six runs, seven RBI and six steals.
More News
-
Marlins' Jonathan Villar: Swipes two more bags in win•
-
Marlins' Jonathan Villar: Getting busy on basepaths•
-
Marlins' Jonathan Villar: First homer of season•
-
Marlins' Jonathan Villar: Shifting to shortstop•
-
Marlins' Jonathan Villar: Miami's season on hold•
-
Marlins' Jonathan Villar: Back in action Friday•