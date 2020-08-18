Villar went 2-for-5 with a walk, a solo home run and a second run scored in Monday's 11-4 loss to the Mets.

The fifth-inning shot off Jeurys Familia was Villar's second homer of the year. The veteran infielder is only hitting .242 through 16 games, but he's otherwise providing solid fantasy value with six runs, seven RBI and six steals.