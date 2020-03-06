Villar has consistently hit leadoff in the Marlins' early spring contests, a likely indication of the regular-season batting order, Jordan McPherson of The Miami Herald reports.

He's been followed in the lineup by Brian Anderson, Corey Dickerson and Jesus Aguilar. While Villar has been playing a new position in center field for a new team this spring, hitting at the top of the order should be very familiar for the 28-year-old -- over half percent of his 3,002 career plate appearances have come from the leadoff spot.