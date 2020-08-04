Villar will operate as the Marlins' primary shortstop until Miguel Rojas (illness) returns from the injured list, Craig Mish of SportsGrid.com reports.

Villar started a second base, center field and designated hitter over the first three games of the season before Miami's COVID-19 outbreak, but he'll shift to shortstop while Rojas is sidelined. The 29-year-old is starting at shortstop and batting leadoff Tuesday at Baltimore, and he should remain a fixture at the top of the order for the rest of the season, regardless of where he's at in the field.