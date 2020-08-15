Villar went 2-for-4 with two stolen bases, a double, an RBI, a run and a walk as he helped the Marlins to an 8-2 win over the Braves on Friday.

Villar drove home the first Marlins run on a third-inning double but once again showed his ability to run on the basepath with his fourth and fifth stolen bases of the season. After a 40-steal campaign in 2019 which was good for third in the league, He now is tied for second in the MLB in stolen bases after Friday's performance and appears well on his way to dominating that category this season once again.