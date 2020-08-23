Villar recorded five hits -- all singles -- to go with an RBI, a run and a stolen base in Saturday's doubleheader split with the Nationals.

Villar also recorded a single and a double in Friday's series opener, so he'll head into Sunday's contest riding a three-game multi-hit streak. The 29-year-old, who is now slashing .279/.330/.395 with seven stolen bases on the season, will start at second base and bat leadoff Sunday, according to Andre Fernandez of Sirius XM Radio.