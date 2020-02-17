Marlins' Jonathan Villar: Will be Opening Day center fielder
Villar is expected to be the Marlins' Opening Day center fielder, Andersen Pickard of MLB Daily Dish reports.
Reports from earlier in the offseason indicated Villar would get some work in the outfield, but it now sounds as though that will be his primary home in 2020, provided he acquits himself well in camp. Villar has started just eight career games in the outfield, but he's an athletic player whose skills should theoretically translate to the position. Expect Villar to pick up an extra spot of positional eligibility early in the season if the Marlins stick with the plan.
