Marlins' Jonathan Villar: Will play some center field

Villar is expected to play some center field this season, Craig Mish of FNTSY Sports Radio reports.

Villar has eight career starts in the outfield, though the most recent ones came back in 2017. His middle-infield defense has graded out fairly poorly throughout his career, so the outfield may end up being his long-term home in the latter part of his career. If he ends up playing there frequently this season, he could help fantasy owners with some extra positional eligibility, though the Marlins' precise plans for him aren't clear yet.

