Villar will man second base and will bat sixth in Monday's game against the Mets, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.

Though he's been an everyday player all season for Miami, Villar's inclusion in the lineup is more notable than usual, as his name continues to pop up in trade rumors leading up to Monday's 4 p.m. deadline for deals to be made. According to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, the Blue Jays are among the many teams who have inquired about Villar, but the 14-15 Marlins may not be inclined to part with the veteran while they remain firmly in the mix for a spot in the expanded postseason. With a .272 average to go with two home runs, nine steals, 10 runs and nine RBI in 29 games, Villar has thus far met the expectations that most fantasy managers had for him on draft day.