Holloway (undisclosed) was activated off the injured list for Triple-A Jacksonville on Monday, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.

Holloway had been out since early May with an unspecified injury. He's made three rehab appearances, striking out 10 and walking four while allowing three runs on five hits across six innings of work. He'll be able to push for a return to the majors now that he's healthy, but he isn't necessarily near the top of the Marlins' list of spot starters.