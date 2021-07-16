Holloway was recalled from Triple-A Jacksonville on Friday to serve as the 27th man for the doubleheader against Philadelphia.

Holloway was sent back to Jacksonville on July 8 after allowing two hits across 4.1 relief innings against the Dodgers on July 7. He seems likely to see the mound at some point during Friday's twin bill, quite possibly as the bulk reliever behind Ross Detwiler in the nightcap.