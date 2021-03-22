The Marlins optioned Holloway to Double-A Pensacola on Monday, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.
The 24-year-old was aiming to secure a spot in Miami's Opening Day bullpen for the second straight season after he surprising broke summer camp with the big club in 2020. He ended up making just one appearance for the Marlins, spending most of the season on the 10-day injured list due to unspecified issue likely related to COVID-19. Due to the time Holloway missed, the Marlins likely want him to pick up some consistent innings in the minors, so he could rank near the top of the list for a call-up if he quickly finds success at Pensacola.