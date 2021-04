Holloway was called up by the Marlins on Monday, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.

Holloway's stay on the big-league roster may be temporary, as Garrett Cooper landed on the COVID-19 injured list in a corresponding move for what is expected to be a very brief absence due to symptoms that followed his vaccination. Holloway made a very brief big-league debut last season, recording a single out, but has otherwise not pitched above the High-A level.