Holloway (1-0) allowed two hits and two walks with three strikeouts in three innings, earning the win over Arizona on Wednesday.

Holloway was the second pitcher to take the mound for Miami, and he performed well during his three-inning appearance. He logged 61 pitches (36 strikes). The 24-year-old has mainly worked in a multi-inning role out of the bullpen -- he's pitched at least two innings in four of his five appearances. For the year, he has yet to allow a run while notching a 10:3 K:BB across 10 innings.