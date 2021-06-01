Holloway (groin) tossed a 20-pitch bullpen session Sunday, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.
The Marlins plan to have Holloway throw another bullpen session within the next few days before potentially clearing him to move on to the next phase of his rehab program. Before he hit the shelf May 22 with a right groin injury, Holloway had served as a primary pitcher or starter for Miami in his most recent three outings. Elieser Hernandez (biceps) is expected to beat Holloway back from the injured list, so the latter will most likely fill a traditional bullpen role for Miami once he's reinstated.