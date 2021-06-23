Holloway (groin) made his fourth rehab appearance for Triple-A Jacksonville on Tuesday, covering 5.2 innings while giving up four runs on six hits and two walks and striking out four.

Holloway tossed 87 pitches in the outing and appears to be building up for a starting role upon his return from the 10-day injured list. Cody Poteet and Zach Thompson have seemingly locked down the final two spots in the big-league rotation for now, but Holloway could be the next man up to make a spot start if Miami loses any of its five rotation members to an injury.