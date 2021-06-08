Holloway (groin) will pitch another rehab outing with Triple-A Jacksonville on Thursday, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.
Holloway allowed one run in 2.1 innings Saturday, striking out two and walking one to begin his rehab assignment. The righty impressed with a 2.45 ERA before landing on the injured list May 22 and figures to slot into Miami's rotation once he's healthy and built up for longer outings.
