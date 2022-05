Holloway, who resides on the 7-day injured list at Triple-A Jacksonville due to an unspecified issue, recently resumed a throwing program, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.

The 25-year-old righty was placed on the IL on April 16, one day after making his second start of the season for Jacksonville. Holloway still possesses a spot on the Marlins' 40-man roster, but once he returns from the 7-day injured list, he'll likely be behind several other pitchers for a potential promotion to Miami.