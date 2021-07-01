Holloway didn't factor into the decision in Wednesday's 11-6 win over the Phillies, coughing up five runs on four hits and five walks over three-plus innings. He struck out five.

The right-hander had trouble finding the plate, throwing only 32 of 66 pitches for strikes before exiting, but Holloway avoided getting stuck with his third loss of the year when the Marlins got to Aaron Nola and the Phillies' bullpen in the fifth inning. Miami doesn't have a lot of healthy alternatives for its rotation at the moment, so Holloway will likely get another turn or two despite walking 15 batters in 20.2 big-league innings this season.