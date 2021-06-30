Holloway is slated to start Wednesday's game against the Phillies, Bally Sports Florida reports.
Holloway will enter the rotation as a replacement for Cody Poteet (knee), who was placed on the injured list Monday. Though he hasn't worked past the fourth inning in any of his eight appearances (two starts) with Miami this season, Holloway shouldn't face any major restrictions with his pitch count after he worked 5.2 frames for Triple-A Jacksonville in his most recent outing June 22.
