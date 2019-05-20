Marlins' Jordan Holloway: Fans 11 at High-A
Holloway scattered three hits and a walk over five scoreless innings while striking out a career-high 11 for High-A Jupiter on Sunday.
The 22-year-old right-hander has been overmatching Florida State League hitters with his big fastball -- when he's able to get it over the plate, that is. Holloway now has a 1.50 ERA and 39:22 K:BB through 30 innings, and he hasn't allowed a run in his last three starts (15.1 IP). This is his first full season back on the mound after Tommy John surgery in 2017, so some control issues aren't a huge surprise, and if he can tighten things up a promotion to Double-A later in the year could be in the cards.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waiver Wire: 10 to add for Week 9
Who should you pick up going into Week 9? Here are 10 suggestions, including four Texas Rangers...
-
Week 9 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The recent prospect call-ups aren't just exciting pickups. Most are advisable starters for...
-
Week 9 Preview: Two-start pitchers
The waiver wire options for Week 9 are lacking, but Scott White thinks Spencer Turnbull is...
-
Week 9: Fantasy Baseball picks, rankings
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, rankings
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
FBT Podcast: Buying the breakouts?
Ready to get dialed into Week 9? We are. We also talk about breakouts we are buying into, rankings...