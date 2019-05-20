Holloway scattered three hits and a walk over five scoreless innings while striking out a career-high 11 for High-A Jupiter on Sunday.

The 22-year-old right-hander has been overmatching Florida State League hitters with his big fastball -- when he's able to get it over the plate, that is. Holloway now has a 1.50 ERA and 39:22 K:BB through 30 innings, and he hasn't allowed a run in his last three starts (15.1 IP). This is his first full season back on the mound after Tommy John surgery in 2017, so some control issues aren't a huge surprise, and if he can tighten things up a promotion to Double-A later in the year could be in the cards.