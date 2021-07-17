Holloway was optioned to Triple-A Jacksonville on Saturday.

Holloway served as the extra man for Friday's doubleheader against the Phillies and impressed as the bulk reliever for the nightcap, tossing five scoreless innings. The 25-year-old now owns a 3.00 ERA in 30 major-league frames this season, so he may not have to wait too long for his next opportunity.

