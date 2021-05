Holloway (groin) was placed on the 10-day injured list Saturday, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.

Holloway exited Friday's game with right groin soreness. It's unclear whether the long reliever will stay on the IL for the minimum 10 days or if he'll require a longer absence. Besides for a couple of rough outings, Holloway has pitched well, posting a 2.55 ERA in a multi-inning relief role this season.