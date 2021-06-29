The Marlins recalled Holloway from Triple-A Jacksonville on Tuesday, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.
Among others, Holloway will be called upon to fill the innings void left by Cody Poteet (knee), whom the Marlins placed on the injured list. Before suffering a groin injury in late May, Holloway posted a 2.55 ERA in 17.2 big-league innings, which he pitched as both a starter and reliever. It's unclear whether the righty will start games for the Marlins this time around, but he has built up for longer outings during his recent stint at Triple-A.
More News
-
Marlins' Jordan Holloway: Reinstated, sent down•
-
Marlins' Jordan Holloway: Completes fourth rehab start•
-
Marlins' Jordan Holloway: Continuing rehab Thursday•
-
Marlins' Jordan Holloway: Rehab assignment imminent•
-
Marlins' Jordan Holloway: Completes bullpen session•
-
Marlins' Jordan Holloway: Heads to injured list•