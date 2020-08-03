Holloway was placed on the 10-day injured list for an undisclosed reason Sunday, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.

The Marlins didn't provide a reason for the transaction, and it's unclear whether Holloway's absence is related to the team's ongoing COVID-19 outbreak. The right-hander made his major-league debut Sunday against the Phillies, allowing no runs on two hits and one walk while recording one out in relief. Pitchers James Hoyt and Brian Moran were added in corresponding moves.