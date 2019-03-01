Holloway touched 98 mph with his fastball during Thursday's Grapefruit League game against the Astros, Joe Frisaro of MLB.com reports.

While the actual results in the box score weren't impressive -- the right-hander allowed four runs in 1.1 innings -- Holloway's velocity turned plenty of heads. A 20th round pick in 2014 out of high school who got an over-slot bonus, the 22-year-old has been brought back slowly by the Marlins after Tommy John surgery in 2017, but he seems ready to show what he's capable of. An assignment to High-A Jupiter to begin the season is likely, but he could advance quickly in a system starved for impact talent.