Marlins' Jordan Holloway: Lights up radar gun in spring debut
Holloway touched 98 mph with his fastball during Thursday's Grapefruit League game against the Astros, Joe Frisaro of MLB.com reports.
While the actual results in the box score weren't impressive -- the right-hander allowed four runs in 1.1 innings -- Holloway's velocity turned plenty of heads. A 20th round pick in 2014 out of high school who got an over-slot bonus, the 22-year-old has been brought back slowly by the Marlins after Tommy John surgery in 2017, but he seems ready to show what he's capable of. An assignment to High-A Jupiter to begin the season is likely, but he could advance quickly in a system starved for impact talent.
