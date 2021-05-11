Holloway (1-1) allowed four runs (three earned) on five hits and three walks over 3.2 innings Monday, striking out one batter and taking a loss against Arizona.

Making his first career big-league start, Holloway found himself in a jam right out of the gate. He loaded the bases with no outs in the first inning but escaped the threat after allowing just one run. The 6-foot-6 righty then gave up another two runs in the third. Holloway now owns a 1.98 ERA and 11:6 K:BB through 13.2 frames. For now, he's lined up to face the Dodgers on the road this weekend, but he could be back in the bullpen before that.