The Marlins placed Holloway on the 15-day injured list Thursday with a right elbow impingement, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.

After being called up from Triple-A Jacksonville coming out of the All-Star break, Holloway made one appearance out of the bullpen in Monday's series opener in Cincinnati, covering 2.2 innings while allowing one earned run on three hits and a walk. He apparently picked up the injury in that outing and now won't be available to rejoin the Miami bullpen until at least Aug. 10. Miami called up Daniel Castano from Triple-A in a corresponding move, and he'll draw the start in Thursday's series finale with the Reds.