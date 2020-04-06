Play

The Marlins optioned Holloway to Double-A Jacksonville on March 6.

Holloway will head to the Southern League for the first time after spending the 2019 campaign exclusively with High-A Jupiter. He submitted a passable 4.45 ERA in 95 innings with Jupiter last season, but he may need to bring down his bloated 15.6 percent walk rate if he hopes to keep himself on the 40-man roster beyond 2020.

