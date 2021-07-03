The Marlins optioned Holloway to Triple-A Jacksonville on Saturday, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.
The righty has allowed multiple runs in three of his last four appearances, most recently yielding five runs in three innings Wednesday against the Phillies. It was his first big-league game since May 21 after recovering from a groin injury, so perhaps some time with Triple-A will help him recapture his early-season success. David Hess, whom the Marlins traded for Saturday, joined the big-league roster in a corresponding move.
