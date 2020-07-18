Holloway has made a strong impression in summer camp and could be in line to make his big-league debut this season out of the bullpen, Joe Frisaro of MLB.com reports. "What he's done in a couple of outings here has been pleasantly surprising and has put him kind of in the mix," Marlins pitching coach Mel Stottlemyre Jr. said on a Zoom call Friday. "We have to stay open-minded. We're going to be able to expand our roster, and there are going to be some guys that are given an opportunity that maybe in a regular season wouldn't have been given that opportunity."

The 24-year-old has hit triple digits with his fastball, and Thursday he struck out Monte Harrison and Lewin Diaz in an intrasquad scrimmage during one inning of work. Holloway has top-shelf stuff, but his ability to control it remains a question mark after he walked 66 batters in 95 innings for High-A Jupiter in 2019. If he's able to find the strike zone more often this year, he could quickly force his way onto the big-league staff.