Holloway (undisclosed) is scheduled to throw a live batting practice session Friday, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.
Holloway hasn't pitched for Triple-A Jacksonville since April 15 due to an unspecified injury. Though the live BP session could mark the final step in his recovery program before he's cleared to begin a rehab assignment, Holloway could be at least a week or two away from slotting back into the Triple-A rotation.
