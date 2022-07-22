Holloway was recalled from Triple-A Jacksonville on Friday, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.
Holloway will take the roster spot of Cody Poteet (elbow), who was placed on the injured list in the corresponding move. Holloway was not particularly sharp over his last few outings with Jacksonville, but he earned his first call-up of the year by tossing 2.1 scoreless innings his last time out.
