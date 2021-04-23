site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: marlins-jordan-holloway-recalled-by-marlins | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Marlins' Jordan Holloway: Recalled by Marlins
By
RotoWire Staff
Apr 22, 2021
at
8:32 pm ET 1 min read
Holloway was recalled by the Marlins on Thursday.
Holloway is set for his second stint with the big-league club this season. To this point, he's thrown two innings and struck out three without allowing a hit or a run. He should serve as bullpen depth for the team.
More News
16D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
17D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
03/22/2021
• by RotoWire Staff
03/15/2021
• by RotoWire Staff
08/03/2020
• by RotoWire Staff
07/18/2020
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Chris Towers
• 4 min read
Chris Towers
• 5 min read
Chris Towers
• 4 min read
Frank Stampfl
• 8 min read