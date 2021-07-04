Holloway was recalled from Triple-A Jacksonville on Sunday, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.

The right-hander will rejoin the Marlins one day after being demoted since John Curtiss (neck) landed on the 10-day injured list. Holloway has started in three of nine appearances this year and has a 4.35 ERA, 1.45 WHIP and 19:15 K:BB across 20.2 innings.

