Holloway (undisclosed) is expected to advance to mound work this week as part of his throwing program, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.

Holloway hasn't pitched for Triple-A Jacksonville since April 15 due to the unspecified issue and was placed on the 7-day injured list a day later. Since he's been sidelined for five weeks, Holloway will likely report to a lower-level minor-league affiliate for a rehab assignment before coming off Jacksonville's IL.