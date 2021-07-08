Holloway was optioned to Triple-A Jacksonville on Thursday, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.

Holloway made his longest appearance of the season as a long reliever in Wednesday's win over the Dodgers and allowed two hits and no walks while striking out six in 4.1 innings. However, the 25-year-old will now return to the minors, while right-hander Nick Neidert was recalled to provide a fresh arm out of the bullpen going forward.

