Holloway was optioned to Triple-A Jacksonville on Thursday, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.
Holloway made his longest appearance of the season as a long reliever in Wednesday's win over the Dodgers and allowed two hits and no walks while striking out six in 4.1 innings. However, the 25-year-old will now return to the minors, while right-hander Nick Neidert was recalled to provide a fresh arm out of the bullpen going forward.
More News
-
Marlins' Jordan Holloway: Rejoins major-league club•
-
Marlins' Jordan Holloway: Optioned to Triple-A•
-
Marlins' Jordan Holloway: Early exit in no-decision•
-
Marlins' Jordan Holloway: Entering rotation•
-
Marlins' Jordan Holloway: Joins big-league squad•
-
Marlins' Jordan Holloway: Reinstated, sent down•