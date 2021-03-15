Holloway (undisclosed) is scheduled to pitch one inning in relief in Tuesday's Grapefruit League game against the Nationals, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.

Holloway finished the 2020 season on the injured list with an unspecified issue that was most likely a positive COVID-19 test. Though Holloway wasn't believed to have faced any limitations entering the spring, the Marlins have been having the 24-year-old right-hander build up slowly. After checking out fine in his recent side sessions and live batting practice sessions, he'll get the chance to appear in his first competitive game since last July.