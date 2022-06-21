Holloway (undisclosed) is scheduled to make another rehab appearance for Single-A Jupiter on Wednesday, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.

The outing will be his second in a row at Jupiter and the third overall for his rehab assignment, which began June 14 with the Marlins' rookie-level Florida Complex League affiliate. In his first start for Jupiter last Saturday, Holloway tossed two scoreless frames while allowing one hit and issuing two walks. He'll likely be in store for another multi-inning appearance Wednesday.