Holloway (undisclosed) is scheduled to throw a two-inning, 30-pitch simulated game at the Marlins' spring training facility Tuesday, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.

The sim game likely marks the final step in the recovery process for Holloway before he's cleared to begin a rehab assignment in the lower rungs of the minors. The 26-year-old has been on the shelf at Triple-A Jacksonville since mid-April with an unspecified injury.