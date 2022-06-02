Holloway (undisclosed) will throw a 30-pitch bullpen session Friday, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.
Holloway has spent over a month on the injured list at Triple-A Jacksonville, but he resumed mound work last week. It's not yet clear when the right-hander will be able to face hitters, but that would be a likely next step in his progression as long as he feels good following Friday's throwing session.
More News
-
Marlins' Jordan Holloway: Resuming mound work•
-
Marlins' Jordan Holloway: Dealing with injury in minors•
-
Marlins' Jordan Holloway: Reports to Jacksonville•
-
Marlins' Jordan Holloway: Optioned to Triple-A•
-
Marlins' Jordan Holloway: Another poor start•
-
Marlins' Jordan Holloway: Staying in rotation•