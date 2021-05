Holloway (1-2) took the loss to the Dodgers on Saturday, allowing two runs on two hits and four walks while striking out two over three innings.

One of the two runs charged to Holloway crossed the plate after he left the game, but regardless it was a shaky outing from a command standpoint. With Jazz Chisholm (hamstring) nearing his return, Holloway could perhaps head down for the time being, since he won't be available for several days anyway.