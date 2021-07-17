Holloway (2-2) struck out six and walked two over five scoreless innings as he picked up the win over the Phillies in the second game of Friday's doubleheader.

Hollway entered to begin the second inning after Ross Detweiler pitched a scoreless first frame and picked up right where he left off. The 25-year-old has now logged back-to-back very impressive bulk relief outings, giving up just two hits and two walks while striking out 12 over 9.1 innings. He was called up as the 27th man for Friday's doubleheader and has only made three appearances since May 21, so it's unclear if he'll stick with the team heading into Saturday's game. Holloway now owns a 3.00 ERA, 1.13 WHIP and 31:17 K:BB over 30 innings.