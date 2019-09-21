Marlins' Jordan Yamamoto: Activated ahead of start
Yamamoto (forearm) was reinstated from the 10-day injured list to start Saturday against the Nationals.
At one point, Yamamoto's chances of returning this season were considered slim, but he made it through an instructional league outing Monday and received clearance to toe the rubber Saturday opposite Stephen Strasburg. Yamamoto got off to a great start with the Marlins, but things unraveled in a hurry, with the righty struggling to an 8.13 ERA over seven starts before landing on the IL. He projects for another start next week, on the road against the Mets.
More News
-
Marlins' Jordan Yamamoto: Cleared for Saturday's start•
-
Marlins' Jordan Yamamoto: Could return next weekend•
-
Marlins' Jordan Yamamoto: Return questionable•
-
Marlins' Jordan Yamamoto: Expected to resume throwing soon•
-
Marlins' Jordan Yamamoto: Sidelined with forearm strain•
-
Marlins' Jordan Yamamoto: Yields six runs•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 27 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The final week of the regular season presents many unknowns. But Scott White says it's best...
-
Week 27 Preview: Two-start pitchers
In the final week of the regular season, probable pitchers are mere suggestions. Scott White...
-
Early second base rankings for 2020
Second base offers its share of high-end hitters, but its depth will largely depend on the...
-
Waivers: Any hope for returning aces?
Some big-name pitchers made their long-awaited returns Tuesday, but is it too little, too late?...
-
Week 26 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The waiver wire offers no shortage of usable hitters for the second-to-last week of the season,...
-
Week 26 Preview: Two-start pitchers
Luis Severino is coming back just in time for a two-start week. Scott White weighs him against...