Yamamoto (forearm) was reinstated from the 10-day injured list to start Saturday against the Nationals.

At one point, Yamamoto's chances of returning this season were considered slim, but he made it through an instructional league outing Monday and received clearance to toe the rubber Saturday opposite Stephen Strasburg. Yamamoto got off to a great start with the Marlins, but things unraveled in a hurry, with the righty struggling to an 8.13 ERA over seven starts before landing on the IL. He projects for another start next week, on the road against the Mets.