Marlins' Jordan Yamamoto: Allows five runs in loss to Dodgers
Yamamoto (4-1) allowed five runs on four hits and two walks across four innings while taking the loss Sunday against the Dodgers. He struck out four.
Yamamoto was bitten by the long ball in the early going, as Max Muncy and Joc Pederson mashed two-run home runs in the first and third innings, respectively. He allowed another run before completing the fourth inning and didn't come back out for the fifth due to an elevated pitch count. Yamamoto previously hadn't allowed more than two earned runs in any start this season and will look to bounce back in his next outing at home against the Diamondbacks.
